Arizona Cardinals: 5 players who can earn the starting nod next to Kyzir White in 2023
By Sion Fawkes
3 - Owen Pappoe
The Arizona Cardinals were lucky to see Owen Pappoe fall to the fifth round. And despite being a Day 3 pick, he could wind up as the starter alongside White if he enjoys a strong training camp and an even stronger preseason.
When healthy during his sophomore and senior seasons, Pappoe was incredible, racking up 93 and 91 combined tackles, respectively, and nine tackles for loss, and six sacks. Given his draft status and the fact Collins could be playing exclusively at defensive end/edge, don’t be surprised if Pappoe inserts himself in as the starter in 2023. He will have more than earned the gig.
4 - Josh Woods
Josh Woods came to the desert from the Detroit Lions to be a special teams ace, and you can expect him to once again excel in that role. However, Woods will be just 27, and he has a lot of football left in him. He’s just one impressive camp away from at least seeing time in a starting rotation.