Arizona Cardinals: 5 players who can earn the starting nod next to Kyzir White in 2023
By Sion Fawkes
5 - Zeke Turner
Zeke Turner is another member of the Arizona Cardinals linebacking unit known more for his ability to excel on special teams. But last season, he turned heads when he logged a start in 15 appearances, before recording 22 combined tackles and three for a loss.
Like Woods, Turner will be just 27, so he too has tread on his tires. Look for Turner to at least make things interesting in camp, and perhaps the undersized special teams ace can earn more reps than the 107 snaps he received on defense last season.
So who’s my top pick to line up alongside White? With Collins likely to play at defensive end/edge, I’m giving the early leg up to Krys Barnes. However, I’ll also admit that Owen Pappoe is just one big camp away from snagging the starting gig. Woods and Turner could end up there, but they would need to be beyond impressive.
Source: Cardinals could have unexpected starter at ILB by Jess Root, CardsWire.USAToday.com
(Statistics provided by Pro-Football-Reference and College-Football-Reference)