3 Arizona Cardinals players who enjoyed solid outings in Week 16
Yesterday, we saw more of the same from the Arizona Cardinals, but it doesn’t mean the team had a universally bad game.
By Sion Fawkes
3 - Greg Dortch, WR
While the Arizona Cardinals receivers served as one of the three major duds from last night, we’re once again looking at the big picture for Greg Dortch. He caught just two passes on five targets, but he also had a long of 38 yards, and a touchdown, both of which helped him land on this list.
Dortch also looked good in the kick return game, taking three kickoffs for 87 yards, with a long of 40, good for an outstanding 29.0 yards per return. Some may say, “Well, if you take away his big return,” but even with that mentality, the other two returns still totaled 47 yards, which remains a respectable number.
Overall, Greg Dortch has been the one gadget player you would like to see with more playing time, but in a worst-case scenario, his role as a kick returner will still warrant him yet another potential look at returning next season. It will be interesting to see if he keeps up the productivity in Weeks 17 and 18,
(Statistics provided by Pro-Football-Reference and ESPN)