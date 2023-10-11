3 Arizona Cardinals players who need to see the field more in Week 6
Despite their 1-4 record, the Arizona Cardinals have some gems on their roster that need more playing time as we approach midseason.
By Sion Fawkes
2 - Krys Barnes, LB
Per PFF, Krys Barnes is currently the ninth-best linebacker in football out of 81 qualified candidates, receiving a grade of 79.3. Barnes only has 15 tackles through five contests, but he also has seven stops (tackles that result in success for the defense).
Unfortunately for Barnes, he’s played in five games, yet has only seen time in 133 snaps, or 37% of all possible snaps he’s eligible to play in. Barnes has struggled in pass coverage, allowing a 125.5 quarterback rating so far, but there is no denying he’s one of the most effective players in the league when it comes to being a sure-tackler.
Instead, Josh Woods, when healthy, has gotten the nod over Barnes, and he’s seen time in 107 snaps - 70% of all eligible snaps over the two games he’s played in. However, Woods has an abysmal 26.7 PFF Grade which, in case you’re wondering, ranks 81st out of 81 qualified candidates. It’s time to put Barnes in and let Woods focus on his area of expertise: special teams.