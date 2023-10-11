3 Arizona Cardinals players who need to see the field more in Week 6
Despite their 1-4 record, the Arizona Cardinals have some gems on their roster that need more playing time as we approach midseason.
By Sion Fawkes
3 - Dante Stills, DT
Dante Stills is one player on this list whose PFF Grade is pedestrian, clocking in at just 51.7. However, Stills also showed us last week he’s more than capable of putting up big numbers, with six tackles (two for a loss), and a sack.
And get this - per PFF, Stills has also logged six stops, showing what kind of dominant force he can be along the line. If he can win a few more battles in the trenches, then there is no doubt that he will develop into at least a solid defensive lineman, if not more.
Overall, the Arizona Cardinals need to keep Stills on the field for every possible play - and he saw the field in 42 snaps this past week and 33 in the loss to the San Francisco 49ers. This Sunday, I’d like to see him approach the 50-snap count, and continue his upward trajectory.
