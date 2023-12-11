3 Arizona Cardinals players with the most to gain in final four weeks of 2023
Although the Arizona Cardinals are (almost) out of the playoff running, three particular players have a lot to gain over the last month of the season.
By Sion Fawkes
2 - Kei’Trel Clark, CB
Kei’Trel Clark is one member of the defensive backfield who looks as though he’s figured things out in recent weeks. And like Michael Wilson, the rookie cornerback can work his way into an almost-guaranteed prominent role with the team with a strong showing that started in Week 12 throughout this final month.
When you look at Clark’s previous two games, he has given up eight catches on 10 targets, but that’s where the success has ended for opponents. Clark also allowed just 35 receiving yards, which equates to 3.5 yards per target, and 4.37 yards per catch, so it’s safe to say he could even wind up starting full-time on the outside.
That may have been the case earlier this season since he initially won a starting role, but Clark didn’t play well in those first six weeks. He did not see the field on defense between Weeks 7 and 9, and starting in Week 10, coaches gradually re-inserted him. Clark just needs to keep upping his game each week, and the Arizona Cardinals may have a solid puzzle piece heading into 2024.