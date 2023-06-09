Arizona Cardinals: 5 players who could be gone after 2023 season
By Sion Fawkes
For a team in transition like the Arizona Cardinals, they could be parting ways with several key players following the 2023 season.
The Arizona Cardinals have quite a few players whose contracts will either be up in 2024, players that they could eventually let go, or even trade. For a team with a new regime like the Cards, all five players listed below were products of the former Steve Keim-led front office, and they are the most expendable of the group.
Not that those listed aren’t talented; they are. And two of them are talents many fans of the organization would love to see not only stick around long-term, but to become cornerstones. Yet that doesn’t mean Arizona won’t move on from them.
So who could be wearing another uniform in 2024? Here are five names to look out for.
5 Arizona Cardinals who could be gone after 2023
1 - Isaiah Simmons, Star Backer
This isn’t a knock on Isaiah Simmons. Rather, it’s a product of his current situation. The Arizona Cardinals declined the fourth-year star backer’s fifth-year option, and that could lead Simmons to test the free agent market if he has a big year.
Of course, we saw the same thing play out regarding Haason Reddick, and it hasn’t ended well for the Redbirds, as the former 13th overall pick has put up nothing but Pro Bowl numbers since. If Simmons has a Reddick-like season in 2023, they need to do themselves a favor and sign him to an extension to avoid past mistakes.
2 - Leki Fotu, Defensive Tackle
Leki Fotu was supposed to plug up the middle for the Cardinals, but he has since been a massive disappointment. One of a few reasons why “Big Red” consistently has one of the worst rushing defenses, if Fotu doesn’t get it together this season, don’t expect him to stick around the desert much longer.
The upside for Fotu, however, is that he shouldn’t have much competition in the unit unless someone like Dante Stills or Carlos Watkins steps up. While Fotu can still redeem himself, things are looking bleak for the former fourth-round pick.