Arizona Cardinals: 5 players who could be gone after 2023 season
By Sion Fawkes
3 - Rashard Lawrence, Defensive Tackle
Also drafted in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Rashard Lawrence has also been a disappointment. But rather than lack productivity and a presence on the field, Lawrence has instead had a tough time staying out of the trainer’s room over his first three seasons in the league.
If Lawrence proves he can stay healthy and have a productive camp, perhaps he finally turns his career around. But if he’s once again missing substantial time, he’s gone after 2023, if not before the season even ends.
4 - Antonio Hamilton, Cornerback
A serviceable cornerback, Antonio Hamilton will serve as an excellent placeholder while the likes of Garrett Williams and Kei-Trel Clark adjust to the NFL. After this season, he should walk and the Arizona Cardinals could seek to get even younger at the position via the 2024 NFL Draft.
Look for Hamilton to continue his career elsewhere as a backup on a contender or a role player on a team who could find themselves in the Cardinals spot this time next season. While he won’t likely re-sign with Arizona, Hamilton will still carry value in this league.