Turn it around or get out of town: 3 Arizona Cardinals players already on the hot seat
Is it time to give up on these three young players?
Zaven Collins’ interception in week one masked the fact that his season has been turbulent. Following 2022 where he played on 98% of the snaps, in the early part of 2023 he is down to only 58% of the snaps. The move to edge rusher hasn’t been the revelation some were hoping. Through two weeks he’s recorded only one pressure, one half of a sack, and five total tackles. The Commanders and Giants without Andrew Thomas were two of the weaker offensive lines on the Cardinals schedule and Collins’ performance in the pass rush role has been underwhelming.
Meanwhile, a different young player, Victor Dimukeje has been a revelation as a pass rusher and has proven he is deserving of more opportunities. Both Dennis Gardeck and Victor Dimukeje have looked like better players which leaves Collins with fewer chances to change the narrative of his career.
This is an important season for Zaven Collins as this is his last chance to earn a fifth-year option. However, he has done next to nothing to inspire confidence that he has earned it. I would not be surprised to see Collins on another team in 2024, adding to the long list of Arizona Cardinals first round disappointments.
Verdict: Get out of town