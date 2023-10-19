3 Arizona Cardinals players who must get more involved in the offense for Week 7
If the Arizona Cardinals want to win in Week 7, there are three players who must get more involved offensively this week to make life easier for Joshua Dobbs.
By Sion Fawkes
The Arizona Cardinals are 1-5, but they have enough talent offensively to at least make them somewhat watchable. Unfortunately, they haven’t been utilized as often as they should have, so maybe this week, offensive coordinator Drew Petzing comes up with a plan to give the trio listed below more of a look.
One player is in their second season and has done nothing but good things when given a chance over the past year-and-a-half. The other two are rookies who have the potential to be at least solid contributors in this offense.
One of those two may get their chance this week thanks to how thin the positional depth currently is. The other has been somewhat involved at times, but the Cardinals must find a way to get the ball to them more.
3 Arizona Cardinals players who must get more involved in the offense
1 - Trey McBride, TE
Despite their 26 to 9 loss, Trey McBride finally got more involved last week by snagging four receptions for 62 yards, good for an 80.0 percent catch rate, and 15.5 yards per. However, he’s still on this list because it was the first time this season that McBride caught over two passes in a single game this season.
With 12 catches on 15 targets and 11.8 yards per catch across six games in 2023, it’s clear that McBride has the potential to be one of the most productive pass-catchers in the Arizona Cardinals offense. Thanks to the productivity he showed last week, it should send a clear message to offensive coordinator Drew Petzing to get him more involved this Sunday.
So far, Zach Ertz has gotten the bulk of the work at tight end, but he hasn’t quite lit up the stat sheet despite snagging 24 catches on 39 targets. He has just 168 receiving yards compared to McBride’s 141, which equates to just 7.0 yards per reception.