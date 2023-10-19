3 Arizona Cardinals players who must get more involved in the offense for Week 7
If the Arizona Cardinals want to win in Week 7, there are three players who must get more involved offensively this week to make life easier for Joshua Dobbs.
By Sion Fawkes
2 - Emari Demercado, RB
Emari Demercado was, for some odd reason, the odd man out in last week’s loss to the Rams despite putting up a strong performance in Week 5 vs. the Cincinnati Bengals. This week, Demercado should get his chance, since the Arizona Cardinals sent Damien Williams back to the practice squad.
They also released Tony Jones Jr., so in this incredible twist of fate, only Keaontay Ingram and Demercado are the only active backs on the depth chart at the time of publication. This could change come Sunday, but regardless, Demercado should have more than proven himself by this point.
Sure, his sample size is small, and he’s averaging just 3.7 yards per carry, but Demercado has looked great over the past two weeks when given a chance. At the very least, he should create a sound one-two combo with Ingram, and if the latter struggles, then Demercado should at least get a look as the RB1.