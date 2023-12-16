3 Arizona Cardinals players who can peak at the right time in the last four weeks of 2023
The Arizona Cardinals have some tough games coming up, and three veteran players can take advantage of them in the final month of the season.
By Sion Fawkes
2 - Rondale Moore, WR
Rondale Moore has made his fair share of splash plays, but once again, he’s lacking consistency. He’s run the ball just twice for six yards in the Redbirds previous four contests, and he has just four catches in the last three games. However, Moore also has 89 receiving yards on those receptions and six total targets, showing us he can stretch the field more than he has throughout his career.
This is also the first season that, so far, we have seen Moore completely healthy, but he has just 29 catches, 260 yards, and one touchdown to show for it. His 61.7 catch percentage also isn’t impressing anyone, but he’s also been impressive in the running game, mainly earlier in the season, with 156 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries.
Moore has shown us this season that he’s a capable hybrid player, but he hasn’t shown that he can be the type of game changer similar players around the league have been in the past. In these final four games, Moore needs to consistently get open, and offensive coordinator Drew Petzing must call his name often, and the 23-year-old may finally deliver some peak performances.