3 Arizona Cardinals players who saved their jobs this season
Under a new regime, every Arizona Cardinals player in that locker room was playing for their respective jobs, and three saved them through 13 games.
By Sion Fawkes
There are quite a few Arizona Cardinals players fighting to keep their jobs, but there are also some who have played well enough to return in 2024. The players listed in today’s piece seemed to be rather fringe before the season began, but their solid production will warrant them another season in Glendale to help the Cards continue their rebuilding efforts.
Below, you will find one defensive player, a special teams piece, and an offensive player who are far more valuable than some may think. Considering the respective performances this trio has put on, it would be tough to see them playing elsewhere if at all in 2024, even if things remain murky for 2025 and beyond.
But while they are still in the desert, they deserve much-needed recognition. Here are the three players you can expect to see wearing a cardinal red and white uniform in 2024.
1 - Dennis Gardeck
Dennis Gardeck looked like the Arizona Cardinals breakout player in 2020 when he recorded 7.0 sacks, but he never lived up to that production in 2021 and 2022. This season, the 29-year-old special teams ace has taken down opposing quarterbacks five times, putting him on pace to at least tie his career-high should he snag two more sacks in the Cardinals final four games.
Gardeck has been doing more than just sacking quarterbacks, as he’s hit them 12 times, recorded seven stops behind the line (non sacks), and has 16 total pressures. Such production should guarantee Gardeck to return for the final year of his contract.
Had he come up short again this season and the Cards released him, they would have saved nearly $3 million in cap space while the move would count at roughly $667,000 in dead cap. Overall, Gardeck should be a rotational piece once more in the Cardinals EDGE rushing unit in 2024.