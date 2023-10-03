3 Arizona Cardinals players who silenced doubters through four weeks
The Arizona Cardinals will likely face criticism all year, but there are three players who should have silenced criticism for the foreseeable future.
By Sion Fawkes
2 - Marquise Brown
So much for whether Hollywood Brown could replace Hopkins as the Arizona Cardinals WR1. While Michael Wilson looks like a future go-to receiver in the desert, it doesn’t mean Brown can’t solidify himself as a long-term answer in the passing game.
So far, Brown has 21 receptions on 32 targets for 239 yards, and 11.4 yards per reception. He has two receiving touchdowns and his 16 first downs is already nearly halfway to the 33 he snagged last season. But his 59.4% success rate jumps out more than anything, as it’s 11.5% higher now than it has been at any other time in his career.
Brown has always been a target for criticism because of his size, but it’s clear that the fifth-year talent is once again showing he plays bigger than his 5’9, 180 lb frame. If Brown keeps this pace going, he will end up with 89 catches, 1,015 yards, and between eight and nine touchdown receptions.