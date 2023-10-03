3 Arizona Cardinals players who silenced doubters through four weeks
The Arizona Cardinals will likely face criticism all year, but there are three players who should have silenced criticism for the foreseeable future.
By Sion Fawkes
3 - K’Von Wallace
When you’re a veteran and you hit the waiver-wire, it’s a testament that the team you were playing for no longer finds you a good fit unless you ask for your release. Yet as someone who knows head coach Jonathan Gannon’s defense well, Wallace quickly found a landing spot in the desert, and has already started three games.
He has already reached a career-high in tackles, with 30 combined, including 16 solo and 14 assists. Wallace has also fared well in pass coverage, allowing 12 receptions on 17 targets for 127 yards. This equates to just 10.6 yards per completion, and 7.5 yards per target for a 92.0 passer rating.
He does have a 9.1% missed tackle rate, so that number needs to go down by a significant margin. However, Wallace’s solid play has shown us that he’s more than just a part-time starter or depth player. Look for him to continue filling in well for the injured Budda Baker until the former All-Pro safety can return from a hamstring issue.
