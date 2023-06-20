Top 3 Arizona Cardinals players snubbed in major network’s Top 100 list
By Sion Fawkes
CBS Sports has released its Top 100 list, and it should surprise you that they didn’t mention a single member of the Arizona Cardinals.
For months now, we’ve seen nothing but critical feedback regarding the Arizona Cardinals roster. And while it’s true that this is likely not a playoff team in 2023, or probably not a playoff team, the Redbirds have a few players who should have at least found a spot on Pete Prisco’s of CBS Sports’ Top 100 list.
Below, I will outline three players Prisco should have mentioned. The top player was someone who you would have thought was a shoo-in. Another player enjoyed too great of a season to have at least made the back quarter of Prisco’s list - somewhere between 75th and 100th.
And the final player could have found a spot between 90th and 100th, given their remarkable turnaround from 2021 to 2022. So who are the three biggest snubs from Prisco’s Top 100 List? Keep reading for more.
3 Arizona Cardinals who should have made CBS Sports’ Top 100 list
1 - Budda Baker
Even during a down season, Budda Baker was still a rockstar, having amassed 111 combined tackles, two interceptions, 54 return yards, a forced fumble, and seven pass breakups in 2022. The former All-Pro also allowed a near career-low 282 total passing yards, and a career-low 7.1 yards per target.
Even if no one else deserved a spot in the Top 100 this season, Budda Baker is the one member of the Arizona Cardinals who should have snagged one. It’s seriously a travesty that he wasn’t included.
If all goes right with Baker’s contract and he takes part in training camp next month, look for him to not just pick up where he left off, but to become a leader on the Cardinals defense. If that doesn’t put him into the top 100, then I don’t know what will.