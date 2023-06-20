Top 3 Arizona Cardinals players snubbed in major network’s Top 100 list
By Sion Fawkes
3 - Marco Wilson, CB
In 2021, Marco Wilson was nothing short of terrible, having allowed a 70.3% completion percentage, a 120.8 quarterback rating, and 7.9 yards per target. In 2022, however, Wilson turned things around, intercepting three passes for 77 yards, scoring a defensive touchdown, and deflecting another 10.
What’s more? Against Wilson, opposing quarterbacks scored just a 77.1 passer rating against him and completed just 57.5% of their passes, along with a more manageable 6.3 yards per target. While Wilson shouldn’t rank much higher than 100, his remarkable turnaround from 2021 to 2022 should have at least made him a fringe contender.
Many will debate whether Wilson should be mentioned here. But his overall numbers don’t lie. The former fourth-round pick had a season to remember in 2022, and he can easily build on that success and then some in 2023 as he’s now a seasoned veteran.
Source: Top 100 NFL Players of 2023: Patrick Mahomes No. 1 as QBs go 1-2-3; Nick Bosa top defensive player by Pete Prisco
(Statistics provided by Pro-Football-Reference)