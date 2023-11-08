3 Arizona Cardinals players who must step up in Week 10 vs. Atlanta
With quarterback Kyler Murray returning this week, there are a few Arizona Cardinals players who must step up their games.
By Sion Fawkes
2 - Trey McBride, TE
Trey McBride is another player on this list despite faring well this season, especially in Week 8 vs. the Baltimore Ravens. With a potentially spotty offensive line heading into the week and the fact the Cards should look to keep Kyler Murray upright as often as possible, but the quarterback must also find ways to get rid of the ball quickly.
Therefore, McBride must be ready to hear his name called often as many passes may need to go underneath. The Cards are also without Zach Ertz since he is on injured reserve, so the pressure will be on McBride’s shoulders, something he’s dealt with rather well so far in his career.
McBride also has the numbers to back it up, snagging 28 catches on 38 targets for 287 yards and a touchdown. He has just two drops, and is averaging a solid 10.3 yards per reception. McBride needs to look at this upcoming week as yet another opportunity, and if (or when) he does, he will enjoy another strong outing.