3 Arizona Cardinals players whose stocks continue to trend north in 2023
At 1-2, the Arizona Cardinals have been competitive in all three of their games this season, and the following players are a major reason behind it.
By Sion Fawkes
3 - Joshua Dobbs, QB
Two weeks ago, none of us thought Joshua Dobbs would be the talk of the Arizona Cardinals offense. And this time last week, most people would have laughed had you claimed he would earn his first career win against the Dallas Cowboys, but hey, this is why you don’t admit defeat before you actually play the game.
So far this season, Dobbs has been a solid dual-threat quarterback who fits the Cardinals system well. He’s also quieted the calls for rookie quarterback Clayton Tune to come in and start - and that trend should continue until Kyler Murray returns.
Dobbs ranks just 19th in the league among quarterbacks with a PFF grade of 68.4, but that’s a far cry from the 44.4 he was given following the Cardinals loss to the Washington Commanders in Week 1. So far, he has 549 passing yards, two touchdown passes, a 98.1 passer rating, plus 93 rushing yards on 12 carries, and one rushing touchdown.
(Statistics and grades provided by PFF [subscription], additional stats provided by Pro-Football-Reference)