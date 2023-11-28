3 Arizona Cardinals players who stood out despite blowout loss to Rams
The Arizona Cardinals lost yet again in what was a blowout vs. the Los Angeles Rams, but a few players still put on a show.
By Sion Fawkes
2 - Jalen Thompson, S
Jalen Thompson finished the game with seven tackles, including five solo, plus a pass deflection and an interception. He not only had 14 return yards on that pick, but Thompson also potentially saved the Cardinals from the embarrassment of being down by more than just 13 points at the halftime break.
Like McBride, Thompson is another player from that ill-fated Steve Keim era who should have, barring a curveball from Monti Ossenfort, won at least another year in the desert. Thompson has been productive since he arrived in Glendale, but he now has a pick in back-to-back games, and three on the season, along with 49 return yards.
He also has 55 combined tackles, a sack, four tackles behind the line, plus two quarterback hits. The only burning question remaining for Thompson these days is: What will the Pro Bowl-caliber safety do next week against Kenny Pickett? Even if the Pittsburgh Steelers are a better team offensively without Matt Canada, Thompson will make the game worth tuning into.