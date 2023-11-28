3 Arizona Cardinals players who stood out despite blowout loss to Rams
The Arizona Cardinals lost yet again in what was a blowout vs. the Los Angeles Rams, but a few players still put on a show.
By Sion Fawkes
3 - Krys Barnes, LB
While the Arizona Cardinals running game put up a dreadful performance, Krys Barnes stepped in and performed well with Kyzir White out for the year. White finished the game with seven combined tackles and a stop behind the line, capping off a solid performance despite most of the defense toiling through a rough one.
Barnes has looked good so far this season despite his minimal playing time on defense before White went down. If he keeps this up, then Barnes could find himself battling for a starting spot alongside White next season if and when the Cards keep him in Glendale.
Overall, it was tough to find three names who stood above the others given how badly the Cards got rocked in every phase of the game. But even through a 37-14 loss, there were still a few good showings even if there wasn’t much good to go around. We will see if this trio can build on their solid outings next week in Pittsburgh.
