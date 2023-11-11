3 Arizona Cardinals players who are set for a strong second half of 2023
The Arizona Cardinals have enough young talent to be excited for during the back half of 2023, so let’s talk about some players who could be productive until Week 18.
By Sion Fawkes
2 - Kyzir White, LB
Kyzir White may be a surprise here, because few Arizona Cardinals players have had more of an impact on defense between Weeks 1 and 9. However, White hasn’t been as all-world as his overall numbers indicate, having allowed a 103.8 quarterback rating and missing nine tackles per PFF, which may explain his mediocre 57.9 grade.
However, White has also been a sure tackler most of the time, with 79 total tackles and 24 stops on the year, along with two sacks. Therefore, White has been a solid player, but there is also solid room for improvement.
Now that we’re well into the 2023 season and White has likely adapted to the playing styles of those around him, look for a greater uptick in communication that should lead to even better results. When that occurs, you can count on White to be an all-around impact player for this Cardinals team for the latter half of the season.