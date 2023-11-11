3 Arizona Cardinals players who are set for a strong second half of 2023
The Arizona Cardinals have enough young talent to be excited for during the back half of 2023, so let’s talk about some players who could be productive until Week 18.
3 - Marquise Brown, WR
Perhaps no one on the Arizona Cardinals offense will benefit from Kyler Murray’s return than Marquise Brown. However, the former Oklahoma Sooner wasn’t bad through the first nine games, catching 42 passes on 74 targets, but his 56.7 catch percentage will dramatically increase with his former college teammate playing quarterback.
You can also expect his so-so 10.5 yards per reception to increase, along with the 80.9 passer rating quarterbacks have attained while throwing him the football. While Michael Wilson may eventually overtake Brown as the WR1 as the former has more upside, Brown could be the most effective veteran pass-catcher for the Redbirds across the final eight games.
Look for Murray to seek out his favorite target often when the Cards need to sustain drives in passing situations. And overall, expect Brown to end the year with something between 80 and 85 catches while threatening 1,000 yards while snagging another four touchdown grabs, which will also make the case for the Cards to extend him.
