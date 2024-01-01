3 Arizona Cardinals players who won a spot on the 2024 roster following upset win over Eagles
The Arizona Cardinals pulled off an outstanding upset in their Week 17 win against the Philadelphia Eagles, and three players’ performances stood out.
By Sion Fawkes
The Arizona Cardinals saw several players put up gaudy performances in their big win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Of course, Kyler Murray’s play all but solidified his spot as the team’s starting quarterback in 2024, so unless the Cards got a massive trade package for the signal-caller, we can no longer expect him to go anywhere else but the desert.
But Murray wasn’t the only player who showed he deserves to be here and part of this rebuild in 2024. One receiver put on a magnificent show yesterday, and Murray targeted them often. Another player arrived in Glendale later this season, but the game he had yesterday also all but showed he’ll be a reliable asset moving forward.
And finally, the third player listed was an early-season waiver wire pickup who stuck around and has been putting up respectable numbers as of late. Let’s talk more about these players below, and go over what makes them more than deserve a spot on the 2024 team.
3 Arizona Cardinals players who just won a roster spot for 2024
1 - Greg Dortch, WR
While Greg Dortch didn’t get going until Kyler Murray returned, he’s been one of the Cardinals most consistent pass-catchers since Week 10. Dortch led the Redbirds in Sunday’s win with seven receptions on seven targets, with 82 receiving yards, and a long of 36, and that long marked his most important catch of the day.
It allowed the Cards to set up shop at the five-yard line and for James Conner to break through for the game-winning score two plays later. That said, if Dortch didn’t make such a catch and run, the Cards would have had a much tougher road to victory in their final drive.
Overall, Dortch’s numbers stand at 22 catches on 37 targets, 266 receiving yards, and a pair of touchdowns. His contract expires at the end of the year, but as we witnessed his emergence once more since Murray’s return, there is no way the jack-of-all-trades doesn’t return in 2024 barring something unforeseen.