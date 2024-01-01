3 Arizona Cardinals players who won a spot on the 2024 roster following upset win over Eagles
The Arizona Cardinals pulled off an outstanding upset in their Week 17 win against the Philadelphia Eagles, and three players’ performances stood out.
By Sion Fawkes
2 - Michael Carter, RB
With each passing week, we have learned more and more about why Michael Carter was an excellent pickup for the Cardinals. Heading into Week 17, Carter ran the ball just 11 times for 71 yards in a Redbirds uniform, and he added another 25 yards through the air on seven catches.
Now that he’s more than acclimated to the Cardinals offense, it was a mere matter of time before he enjoyed a sensational outing, and that occurred on Sunday afternoon. Yesterday, Carter had one reception for six yards and a touchdown, but he also ran the ball seven times for 61 yards, a long of 21 yards, and an eye-popping 8.7 yards per carry.
When you do the math, Carter now has 18 carries for 132 yards, and 7.3 yards per attempt heading into Week 18. As a perfect complement to the bullish James Conner, it’s realistic to see Carter slide in as the RB2 in 2024 and for this role to expand.
Carter is under contract for another season, and he should have more than impressed the Cardinals for them to keep him around. As long as they don’t cut ties with him, expect Carter to be here when August rolls around.