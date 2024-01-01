3 Arizona Cardinals players who won a spot on the 2024 roster following upset win over Eagles
The Arizona Cardinals pulled off an outstanding upset in their Week 17 win against the Philadelphia Eagles, and three players’ performances stood out.
By Sion Fawkes
3 - Elijah Higgins, TE
While Trey McBride has proven to us time and again that he’s not only a star pass-catcher, but also a willing blocker, the Cardinals also have a rookie who’s proving to be a more than serviceable TE2. Elijah Higgins couldn’t catch on with the Miami Dolphins, and they ended up cutting him, but he’s been one of the Redbirds better developmental players.
Higgins once again showed that he has reliable hands, logging a pair of catches on two targets for 21 yards, and a long of 14. Like Dortch, Higgins has also benefited from Kyler Murray’s return, and he now has 12 catches on the year for 131 yards and a touchdown. Most of those receptions have come in Week 11 and beyond, so it’s clear Higgins and Murray have also been connecting well.
Higgins is also the one player on this list with the greatest potential to be in Arizona for a while, as his contract expires following the 2026 season. Overall, Higgins has shown to be an excellent consolation for McBride, and like Carter, he should be getting more looks next season.
(Statistics provided by ESPN.com and Pro-Football-Reference)