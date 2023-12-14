3 Arizona Cardinals players who will be X-Factors in Week 15 vs. the 49ers
This is one of those games when every member of the Arizona Cardinals will be an X-Factor, but three players rise above the rest.
By Sion Fawkes
3 - Trey McBride, TE
While running back James Conner is the most reliable player on the Arizona Cardinals offense, tight end Trey McBride is their best player, and that’s been the case for nearly the previous two months. A potential Pro Bowler who is about to set a franchise record, McBride looks like one of the better picks of what is now the ill-fated Steve Keim era, and he needs another big game this week.
If James Conner runs the ball well, quarterback Kyler Murray will have plenty of passing lanes to work with, including several for McBride. If Murray only gives the sure-handed second-year tight end a chance, there is a high likelihood the latter will come down with a catch.
McBride’s recent outings have been nothing short of epic, but if the Cardinals are to maximize their chances to win in Week 15 (and again in Week 17), the 24-year-old must bring a performance similar to what we saw two weeks ago against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
(Statistics provided by Pro-Football-Reference)