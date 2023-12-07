5 Arizona Cardinals playing for their jobs in the final four games of 2023
The Arizona Cardinals have quite a few players who have secured a spot for 2024, but there are even more who have not.
By Sion Fawkes
2 - Zaven Collins, EDGE
Zaven Collins looked at least adequate at his new position for a minute there, but he’s since been rather ineffective, registering just 3.5 sacks and six quarterback hits. By contrast, former sixth-round pick Victor Dimukeje (drafted the same season as Collins) has 4.0 sacks, seven quarterback hits, and has overall been slightly more productive than Collins.
If there is a given after 13 games, it’s that there is no way the Arizona Cardinals are picking up their fifth-year option on Collins. And perhaps if he doesn’t improve through the final four weeks of the season, the Cards may trade or cut the former inside linebacker.
Should they make such a move, a trade would be more preferable, per Spotrac. Cutting Collins would result in no cap savings and a dead cap penalty of nearly $4.7 million. In a trade, the Cards would give up just over $2.1 million in dead cap while saving over $2.6 million, so even if it’s another Isaiah Simmons type of trade, it could still benefit the Cards from a cap standpoint.