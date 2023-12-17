Arizona Cardinals make plenty of big plays in the first half vs. San Francisco
We knew the Arizona Cardinals Week 15 matchup vs. the San Francisco 49ers would be challenging, but so far, they are in the game.
By Sion Fawkes
The Arizona Cardinals may be down at the half in their Week 15 matchup vs. the San Francisco 49ers, but this game is by no means a blowout, and “Big Red” has given us several big plays offensively to keep the Red Sea interested. During their first drive of the contest, quarterback Kyler Murray dropped back and hit the emerging star tight end in Trey McBride for a 40-yard gain.
It led to the Cardinals taking an early lead and McBride wasn’t the only tight end Murray built rapport with. Geoff Swaim got in on the action for a 26-yard gain, but the tight end unfortunately suffered a calf injury shortly thereafter.
Murray did throw a pick-six that ended the drive, but he bounced back and led the Redbirds to a field goal on the following drive. While Murray didn’t make any jaw-dropping plays on this drive, but newcomer Michael Carter had a 19-yard run that helped set up the ensuing field goal.
Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals making big plays vs. 49ers defense at half
Arguably the biggest play of the half occurred when Joey Blount ran a fumble back on a 49ers punt return for a touchdown. Unfortunately, the officials ruled that the returner was down, and it negated what would have been an even closer contest.
Overall, the Arizona Cardinals are down in this game, but they certainly aren’t out of it. If they can come back for a huge second half, then they will at least keep this Week 15 outing an interesting one. But they need to keep making big plays for the final 30 minutes of the contest.
Winning a game like this would be great, but even if the Cardinals lose, it should still be a huge confidence booster in keeping pace with arguably the best team in the NFL.
(Information provided by ESPN.com)