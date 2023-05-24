Arizona Cardinals: Popular outlet lists 5 landing spots for DeAndre Hopkins
By Sion Fawkes
The trade rumors surrounding Arizona Cardinals star receiver DeAndre Hopkins are heating up once more in the NFL universe.
Between now and probably the trade deadline, look for rumors to swirl regarding Arizona Cardinals receiver, DeAndre Hopkins. If the Cards stumble out of the gate in 2023, he will be a viable trade candidate, but with training camp still a good two months away, the Cards could still move Hopkins between now and then if general manager Monti Ossenfort believes he has a good deal on the table.
So who would come calling? Well, Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports has a few prime candidates who could logistically trade for Hopkins. Below, I’ve listed each team that Benjamin cited in their article, and I gave my opinion on each potential trade destination. Let’s check them out.
5 potential landing spots for Arizona Cardinals receiver
1 - Buffalo Bills
The Buffalo Bills are that one franchise who, next to the Arizona Cardinals, deserve to win a Super Bowl more than any other. But the historically snake-bitten franchise has an offense built to win a Lombardi, and Hopkins would just be an added bonus.
In Buffalo, he would join the likes of Stefon Diggs, Dalton Kinkaid, Damien Harris, Dawson Knox, and Gabe Davis, to name a few. That’s one dynamic set of skill position players for quarterback Josh Allen, so imagine if Buffalo acquired one more.
2 - Kansas City Chiefs
Hopkins has been linked to the Kansas City Chiefs several times. And with two Super Bowl wins in the past four seasons, the Chiefs will do all they can to forge a dynasty, so adding Hopkins is a realistic undertaking.
His presence won’t hand them another Lombardi, though, given the improvements the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals have made this offseason. But adding Hopkins to the mix gives arguably the NFL’s best quarterback yet another dangerous piece to the puzzle.