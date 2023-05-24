Arizona Cardinals: Popular outlet lists 5 landing spots for DeAndre Hopkins
By Sion Fawkes
3 - Detroit Lions
This is the most intriguing landing spot on the list, as I have no doubt the Detroit Lions will be one of the NFL’s best teams for the first time in forever without Hopkins. But if you acquired and lined him up opposite Amon-Ra St. Brown, then you could have the NFL’s best receiving duo.
As it stands, the Lions will be stacked on offense. Jared Goff is a better quarterback than many give him credit for, Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery will be a remarkable duo in the backfield, and St. Brown is one of the league’s best. Add Hopkins to the mix, and the Lions could have the best offense in pro football.
4 - Green Bay Packers
The Green Bay Packers could take a step back in 2023 with quarterback Jordan Love manning the unit for the first time in his career, so Hopkins probably wouldn’t be so keen to play there. But thanks to his PED suspension last season, his no-trade clause no longer exists, and if the Arizona Cardinals saw it fit to trade him to Green Bay, then it’s well within their rights.
Hopkins’ presence would give Love a legitimate target in Green Bay, however, and that would take some weight off the young quarterback’s shoulders. In my eyes, the Packers are the ultimate darkhorse on Benjamin’s list.