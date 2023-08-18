3 Arizona Cardinals position battles that have already ended
Some position battles are still heating up for the Arizona Cardinals, but a few have already ended at center, defensive end, and edge.
By Sion Fawkes
2 - Starting Defensive End - L.J. Collier
L.J. Collier is one player I was excited to see come to the desert in free agency thanks to his status as a former first round pick. No, he didn’t do much as a member of the Seattle Seahawks, but ill-fitting systems can often derail a player’s success, and that doesn’t appear to be the case in Arizona; at least in the short-run.
In the Cardinals preseason win vs. the Broncos, Collier got his hands in Russell Wilson’s face to bat down a pass in his limited number of snaps. Before that, he was also one of the more noticeable defensive linemen in training camp, which further implied perhaps Collier simply didn’t fit the system back in Seattle.
As for who will line up on the opposite side of Collier, it remains a mystery. Contenders include Jonathan Ledbetter, Carlos Watkins, and perhaps even Eric Banks. Banks is one to watch, as he also enjoyed a good outing vs. Denver.