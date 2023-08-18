3 Arizona Cardinals position battles that have already ended
Some position battles are still heating up for the Arizona Cardinals, but a few have already ended at center, defensive end, and edge.
By Sion Fawkes
3 - Starting Outside Linebacker/EDGE - Zaven Collins
Like L.J. Collier, Zaven Collins didn’t see a ton of playing time last Friday night, something expected from those who started the game. But, like Collier, Collins made the most of his time on the field, recording one tackle and a quarterback hit.
It looks as though Collins has made a seamless transition from inside linebacker to outside linebacker/EDGE. And while there will likely be a rotation in the desert with so much potential and talent behind Collins, you can expect him to receive the bulk of the playing time this year.
On the opposite side of Collins, Dennis Gardeck is the clear favorite to land the job, with Cameron Thomas, Myjai Sanders, and BJ Ojulari potentially in the mix. But overall, you can expect Collins to headline this group in 2023 and beyond.
His prototypical size and aggressive playing style could land Collins in the double-digits as far as sacks go. And while I won’t get so bold as to claim he will be something the Cards haven’t had since Chandler Jones was in his prime, Collins will at least churn out above-average production year after year.
