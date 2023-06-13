Fansided
Arizona Cardinals: Top 5 position battles heading into 2023

By Sion Fawkes

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy (12) during voluntary Organized Team Activities at the
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy (12) during voluntary Organized Team Activities at the / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY
Antonio Hamilton
New England Patriots v Arizona Cardinals / Cooper Neill/GettyImages

5 - CB2

Projected Starter: Antonio Hamilton; Number One Contender: Garrett Williams

Antonio Hamilton will take starting reps in training camp, but once Garrett Williams is cleared to play, look for him to potentially take over the starting spot. Hamilton has been a serviceable player for two seasons now, and Williams will need to shake off some rust when he gets a chance to crack the starting lineup, so I’m not going to get so bold and claim Williams will beat out the incumbent any time soon. 

But once again, we’re talking about a guy who the Arizona Cardinals drafted to be a starter in this league. So you will see him overtake Hamilton at some point during the season barring any unforeseen setbacks.

Overall, there are more than a few position battles going on, but the five listed above entail competition for the starting spot on the depth chart. Thanks to such battles going on, you can further expect some entertainment during the three weeks of preseason in 2023.

