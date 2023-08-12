Arizona Cardinals: 5 position battles that intensified after Preseason Week 1 win
The Arizona Cardinals have several position battles worth watching throughout preseason, and three of them took a major step forward.
By Sion Fawkes
3 - Third Running Back
Corey Clement got the nod over Ty’Son Williams and Emari Demercado and did little in his six carries for 15 yards. Williams, however, broke free several times and racked up 51 yards on 10 attempts, showing us that he can be more than a viable RB3 behind James Conner and Keaontay Ingram, neither of whom played last night.
If you take one look at the Arizona Cardinals backfield, Williams is easily the least impressive and least intriguing of the bunch. But he will get more looks if he stays healthy throughout the preseason, and he could wind up as the team’s RB3 should the Redbirds not sign anyone else.
4 - Fifth Wide Receiver
It should be a foregone conclusion that Marquise Brown, Rondale Moore, Greg Dortch, and Michael Wilson are the Top 4 if they stay healthy. The WR5 spot, however, is completely up for grabs after it seemed as though Zach Pascal was the favorite to snag the job.
Daniel Arias and Andre Baccellia each caught three targets apiece, with Arias racking up 49 receiving yards to Baccellia’s 45. We also can’t count out Brian Cobbs, who caught the game-winning touchdown pass and racked up two catches overall for 22 yards. Kaden Davis, who caught a touchdown pass earlier in the game from Tune, could also be on the outside and looking in.