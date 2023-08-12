Arizona Cardinals: 5 position battles that intensified after Preseason Week 1 win
The Arizona Cardinals have several position battles worth watching throughout preseason, and three of them took a major step forward.
By Sion Fawkes
5 - Punter
Yes, you read that correctly: The battle to be the Arizona Cardinals punter just took an interesting turn. Matt Haack is the frontrunner and he got far more reps than Nolan Cooney. But none of Haack’s punts touched down inside the 20. He also let one of his kicks land in the endzone for a touchback.
Cooney had just one punt, but he made the most of it, landing the 42-yard kick inside the 20 and forcing the Broncos deep into their own territory. Don’t be surprised if Cooney gets a longer look this week if he strings together a couple of decent practices.
There are many ongoing position battles at the moment, and these five were merely ones that jumped out more than the others. But starting guard, starting linebacker, and who ultimately wins the starting job among the defensive line are also battles worth watching, and you can expect that they too will heat up next week in practice and when the Cards face the Kansas City Chiefs.
