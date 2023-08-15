7 Arizona Cardinals we want to see more of in Preseason Week 2
The Arizona Cardinals are getting ready to face the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2 of the preseason. Here are seven players we want to see more of.
By Sion Fawkes
3 - Michael Wilson, WR
Like Rondale Moore, we knew Michael Wilson wouldn’t see much of the field in Week 1. Unlike Moore, Wilson ran clean routes and stayed upright the entire time, even if he logged just eight receiving yards.
This week, we should see a larger sample size from Wilson as the starters and top role players should all get an extended look. I want to see quarterback Colt McCoy and perhaps even Clayton Tune look Wilson’s way often and perhaps throw him a couple of contested passes.
4 - Zaven Collins, EDGE
Zaven Collins looked excellent in the limited sample size we saw of him on Friday night, as he recorded one tackle and a quarterback hit. In Week 2, I’d like to see Collins play for nearly a half, to get a better read on what he can bring to the Arizona Cardinals defense at his new position.
But so far, he impressed us in the spring, at minicamp, in training camp, and now, he's on track to impress us even further in the preseason. You can say he’s one for one following a solid performance on Friday, but in actuality, he’s four for four.