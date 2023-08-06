3 Arizona Cardinals who can turn in All-Pro campaigns in 2023
The Arizona Cardinals have a few highly talented players on defense. Can any of them rise up and snag the honor of achieving All-Pro status?
By Sion Fawkes
Budda Baker is the best player on the Arizona Cardinals defense and he has won All-Pro honors multiple times. And while the Cards don’t look like a good team on paper, there are several young players who can enjoy breakout campaigns in Year 1 with this new coaching staff, one of whom being Jalen Thompson, who lined up alongside Baker over the past few seasons.
But there are also players in the desert who can more than just break out in 2023 and perhaps even sneak their way onto a First or Second-Team All-Pro list. Baker and Thompson wouldn’t surprise us if they achieved the honor. However, there is a trio of dark horse candidates who could also join them.
Below, I’ve listed three players that have been solid in the desert, but not quite elite. But they are all seasoned veterans who could take that next step in 2023.
3 Arizona Cardinals who can snag All-Pro honors
1 - Marco Wilson, CB
Marco Wilson made an unprecedented jump from borderline bust or at least a disappointment in his rookie season into becoming arguably the best cornerback in the Arizona Cardinals lineup last year. In 13 starts, he had three interceptions for 77 yards and a touchdown to go with 10 pass deflections.
No, he wasn’t perfect in 2022, as he still struggled against some of the league’s better receivers. But if he climbs another rung in Year 3, then he could be more than an impact player for the Redbirds.
Wilson will also line up against the Cardinals opponents’ best receivers, so he will have an opportunity to show he can hang with them consistently. And if he accomplishes that feat, he will show critics beyond the shadow of a doubt that he can become at least a Second-Team All-Pro in 2023.