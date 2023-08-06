3 Arizona Cardinals who can turn in All-Pro campaigns in 2023
The Arizona Cardinals have a few highly talented players on defense. Can any of them rise up and snag the honor of achieving All-Pro status?
By Sion Fawkes
3 - Isaiah Simmons, S
Another projected impact player, Isaiah Simmons isn’t necessarily playing a new position since he had seen time at safety and defensive back last season. The difference in 2023 is, he will only play defensive back, and chances are, he will be playing deep, giving the potential ballhawk plenty of opportunities to record more than a few turnovers.
Simmons has also played linebacker in the past (it was once his listed position), so he’s a sure tackler and he can also chase quarterbacks if the Redbirds decide to let him creep into the box and blitz occasionally. This gives the Arizona Cardinals quite a sensational athlete who they might finally be properly utilizing.
Overall, it wouldn’t surprise me if Simmons primarily played deep and recorded at least four picks in his new role. Given his speed and ability to track down ball-carriers, he also has potential to make an impact all over the field, and that could translate into an All-Pro season.
(Statistics provided by Pro-Football-Reference)