4 things the Arizona Cardinals must prove before preseason ends
Like all NFL teams, the Arizona Cardinals have some noticeable issues to work out over the final two weeks of the 2023 preseason.
By Sion Fawkes
2 - Colt McCoy can at least manage the game
None of us are sure what to make of Colt McCoy, who has looked outstanding at times when filling in for Kyler Murray. But he’s never been able to sustain that high level of play.
This week, we will see more of what McCoy can do in this new-look offense, and if he can play to his strengths in helping the Cardinals continually move the ball downfield. Unfortunately, we won’t likely see him play in Week 3, so we’re most likely going to be left hoping McCoy can see some success in the offense this week, then carry it over into the first week of the regular season.
3 - Defensive line and pass rush can be consistent
The defensive line and pass rush were supposed to be weak points for this Arizona Cardinals team - though I had a hunch that the pass rush was at least going to be better than advertised. And in Week 1’s win over the Broncos, it was outstanding.
Now they need to prove they can go back out and do this again, likely vs. the NFL’s best quarterback in Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes responds well to pressure, so even if he plays just a few series, he will provide the ultimate test vs. the Redbirds defensive line and EDGE rushers.