Arizona Cardinals need to pursue these remaining free agents immediately
The Arizona Cardinals still have plenty of roster holes to deal with, and they may grow even more if they trade the likes of DeAndre Hopkins and Budda Baker.
Per SpoTrac, the Arizona Cardinals have over $19 million remaining in cap space, ranking eighth in the league. So given the trade rumors surrounding DeAndre Hopkins and now Budda Baker, general manager Monti Ossenfort would do well to start scouting for potential replacements and signing them to one-year rentals if need be.
While none of the names on this list will turn the Cardinals into contenders any time soon, they will at least give the Redbirds a better opportunity to play some respectable football in 2023. Who do I have my eye on? Here are three remaining free agents.
Arizona Cardinals must sign a few remaining free agents to fill roster
1 - John Johnson III, S
The Cleveland Browns released John Johnson III last month, and so far, he’s had no takers. Having played for a defense that constantly got gashed in 2022, Johnson underperformed during his time with the Browns, but he could make for a good stopgap for the Redbirds if they trade Baker.
Last season, Johnson had 101 combined tackles, four tackles behind the line, an interception, and he deflected four passes. He was serviceable in pass coverage during his time in Cleveland, logging four total picks and never allowing over a 58.3% completion percentage.
2 - Connor McGovern, C
As of April 16th, 2023, Connor McGovern remains unsigned. Over the past three seasons, he saw time with the New York Jets, and started 48 of 50 possible games, so he’s proven to be rather durable in recent years.
Per PFF, McGovern earned a 69.6 grade for 2022. He committed just four penalties, and allowed five sacks. Overall, McGovern will be 30 years old this season, but it’s clear he can still perform at a respectable level.
3 - Jarvis Landry, WR
If DeAndre Hopkins goes, the Arizona Cardinals are going to have a serious size issue at receiver sans Zach Pascal. And while Jarvis Landry isn’t the largest receiver still available, he has a proven track record of being a productive player in this league.
Last season was a wash for the five-time Pro Bowler, but he still logged 25 catches in just 301 snap counts, which averages to one reception per 12 snaps which, taken over the course of his career average of 759 snaps per season, equals roughly 63 receptions.
So if the Cards trade Hopkins and they pick up someone like Landry and he stays healthy, he could prove to be a good value stopgap for a season. Many are writing this once great receiver off, but I wouldn’t do so just yet.
(Statistics provided by Pro-Football-Reference and PFF)