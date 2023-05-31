Arizona Cardinals: Which quarterback had the most passing yards in a single season?
By Sion Fawkes
The Arizona Cardinals have had some prolific quarterbacks line up under center, but who passed for the most yards in one season?
The Arizona Cardinals and St. Louis Cardinals have several quarterbacks who you would probably think enjoyed stellar seasons in terms of passing yards, including Kurt Warner, Neil Lomax, Jake Plummer, and Jim Hart, to name a few.
But none of them snagged the single-season record for passing yards. That honor instead goes to Carson Palmer, who had a 2015 season to remember, if you recall.
In 2015, Palmer led the Cards to a 13-3 record, where he threw for a remarkable 4,671 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. He also set a career high in touchdown pass percentage at 6.5%, a career best passer rating of 104.6 and a QBR of 76.4, plus an outstanding 8.7 yards per pass attempt.
Despite his advanced age, Palmer also finished in consideration for NFL MVP, Offensive Player of the Year, Comeback Player of the Year, and he was also named a Second-Team All-Pro. Oh, and best yet, Palmer nearly led the Redbirds to their second Super Bowl appearance, only for Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers to deny them entry.
Carson Palmer hit the high-water mark with the Arizona Cardinals in 2015
Unfortunately for Palmer, he couldn’t revitalize his magic in 2016, as the Cardinals finished 6-8-1 under his watch. However, he still passed for 26 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, but his completion percentage dipped to just 61% and his passer rating was a so-so 87.2.
Things didn’t get any better in 2017, his final season in the desert. Palmer played in just seven games, compiling a 3-4 record, an 84.4 passer rating, nine touchdown passes, and seven interceptions.
It was a fall from grace that saw him out of football come 2018. Nonetheless, fans will always remember his legendary 2015 season when he not only set the franchise record for passing yards, but it was also a year when he set plenty of his own records.
Source: Who has the most passing yards in a season for every NFL team? by Chris Morgan, YardBarker.com
(Statistics provided by Pro-Football-Reference)