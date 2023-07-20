Why the Arizona Cardinals quarterbacks could be an exciting unit in 2023
The common consensus is that the Arizona Cardinals may need a quarterback following the 2023 season if Kyler Murray does not play well this year.
By Sion Fawkes
If you ask 1,000 different Arizona Cardinals fans and those who follow the team the state of the team’s quarterback position, you will get 1,000 different answers, and that alone makes the unit one of the most exciting position groups in the NFL. No, we may not see big numbers from any of them, but the what-ifs are enticing enough.
What if Kyler Murray returns, doesn’t win often, but the Cardinals offense comes to life? Or what if Clayton Tune gets his chance to run the offense if Murray is a no-go in Week 1 and keeps the team competitive? Better yet, what if someone like David Blough or Jeff Driskel comes in and enjoys such a productive camp that they are pegged as the Week 1 starter?
As you can see, there is no shortage of burning questions regarding the quarterback room, and those questions will continue well into the season. Suppose Colt McCoy wins the job, plays poorly in the first half of the Week 1 contest at the Washington Commanders, and head coach Jonathan Gannon inserts rookie Clayton Tune, who throws a pair of touchdown passes.
But in the following two weeks, Tune plays poorly. There are so many scenarios regarding the position this year that it’s impossible to cover each in just one article.
Mystery surrounding the Arizona Cardinals quarterbacks makes them exciting
Over the past few months, we’ve spoken about what could happen if Tune came in and played better than expected, but we also talked about the risk that came with rolling with the rookie thanks to Murray’s contract. So not only will the Cardinals quarterbacks be interesting to watch during camp, the preseason, and the first few weeks of the regular season, they will also be compelling all year long.
But to be honest, I’d rather see less excitement from this group and more stability. Kyler Murray is the quickest way to achieve such stability, so ideally, he will return, play well, and go into 2024 as the unquestioned starter.
I know many would rather see the Cards move on, but it would be risky thanks to Murray’s contract. If you truly want what’s best for the Arizona Cardinals, it’s that their potential for excitement gets boring in 2023 when Murray returns and shows us he can be the franchise quarterback, allowing the Cards to focus on other position groups in the 2024 Draft.