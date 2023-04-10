Arizona Cardinals: Ranking each first round pick of the Steve Keim Era
6 - Zaven Collins, LB/Tulsa (2021)
Zaven Collins is one player on this list who could move up in the future. After a long rookie campaign that saw him log just 25 combined tackles, Collins stepped up in Year 2, recording 100 combined stops, a pick six, 2.0 sacks, and 11 tackles behind the line.
If he enjoys a repeat season, he won’t be stuck outside the top five for long. And if Collins moves up another rung, he’s a shoo-in to pass at least the next name on this list.
5 - Deone Buccanon, S/Washington State (2014)
Deone Buccanon enjoyed four successful seasons in the desert between 2014 and 2017, before his production dropped in 2018, and he ultimately went elsewhere a year later. During his time with the Arizona Cardinals, the former Washington State star had 406 combined tackles, 27 behind the line, two interceptions, and a pick six.
Buccanon’s career may not have lasted long with the Cards. But he played well for a few seasons.
4 - Isaiah Simmons, Star/Clemson (2020)
Like Collins, Isaiah Simmons is another name who can move up this list if he continues to climb another rung. After slugging through an up-and-down first two seasons in the league, Simmons looked like yet another perennial bust after a poor performance in Week 1 of the 2022 season.
The star backer, however, redeemed himself, and at times, put on a clinic. He finished the season with two interceptions, a pick six, seven passes defensed, two forced fumbles, four sacks, 99 tackles, and five tackles for loss.
Now, can he repeat in 2023 under a new coaching staff? I’m going to think he does.