Arizona Cardinals reaching the century mark in rushing yards headlines Week 15’s bold predictions
The Arizona Cardinals return to action in Week 15, and while the mighty San Francisco 49ers stand in their way it doesn’t mean we can’t get bold.
By Sion Fawkes
2 - Kyler Murray snags a 70 percent completion rate
Things haven’t been great for Kyler Murray since he returned, as he has posted just a 60.8 completion percentage and an 81.7 quarterback rating. But Murray also has one of the league’s better running games that should get plenty of carries in Week 15, and that should draw the defense into expecting the run.
This will allow Murray to drop back and locate his new favorite target in Trey McBride for quicker passes. He can also check down to James Conner and Michael Carter, and if Michael Wilson can return this week, he will also give the former number-one pick a huge target on the outside.
This isn’t to say Murray will enjoy a 300-yard game or anything close, but he will methodically supplement a strong running game. The running game must click, but it’s also clicked multiple times this season, including in Week 4, and with a better talent at quarterback than Joshua Dobbs this time around, Murray should keep the Arizona Cardinals passing game looking serviceable.