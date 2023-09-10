Arizona Cardinals: 3 reasons why fans must rally behind Kyler Murray in 2023
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray won’t play for at least four weeks, but when he returns, fans must root for, and not against him.
By Sion Fawkes
3 - Murray would bring much-needed franchise stability
If Kyler Murray returns and at least looks solid, he single handedly gives the entire organization stability. Head coach Jonathan Gannon and his staff would be guaranteed to return for 2024 and perhaps beyond, and general manager Monti Ossenfort doesn’t need to break a sweat about looking for a replacement quarterback.
If you want Murray to play the way he did in 2022 just so the Cardinals can release or trade him, what’s not to say they don’t just push the entire reset button? How many NFL coaching staffs were intact for just a single season, even after it was heavily implied they had at least a few years to righten the ship early in their respective tenures?
Sooner or later, the vetting needs to stop, and Murray is the team’s best chance of making it stop. Say and think what you might about Kyler Murray, but he’s in a better position than anyone else to put the Arizona Cardinals onto the winning path as early as 2024.