Arizona Cardinals: Top 3 reasons why Kyler Murray is overrated
By Sion Fawkes
2 - Scrambling Ability
In today’s NFL, you need to have a quarterback capable of scrambling thanks to the speed of modern day pass rushers. But there are quarterbacks who are capable of evading the blitz, and there are others like Murray, Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts, and Josh Allen who just dazzle you with their sheer speed and agility.
Despite sustaining a torn ACL, it doesn’t mean Murray’s scrambling ability will tank. But given the fact he’s more than capable of evading even the strongest and most agile pass rushers provides another layer to his game.
But it’s easy to overrate passers who double as elusive runners. Neither Jackson nor Allen possess outstanding accuracy. Hurts didn’t start to excel until the Philadelphia Eagles acquired A.J. Brown. And even Murray was pedestrian unless he had DeAndre Hopkins.
Sure, these guys can run and make plays that most world class athletes can only dream of. Murray is one of those quarterbacks, but he’s yet to take his team to the Super Bowl, a conference championship game, or even notch a playoff win as Hurts, Allen, and Jackson have. Until then, he’s not in the same class as that trio.