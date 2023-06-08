Arizona Cardinals: Top 3 reasons why Kyler Murray is overrated
By Sion Fawkes
3 - Show-Stopping Plays
Let’s be honest: Murray can be one of the more entertaining quarterbacks to watch. Most players at his position need to set their feet to throw an accurate ball. But how many times have we seen Murray launch one off his back foot and the ball still finds its way to a pass-catcher?
Often, right? Despite having played just four seasons, Murray has made his fair share of show-stopping plays, and I’m sure he has a few more lined up for 2023 when he returns. But despite this, you can only pull off these risky acts so often before opposing defenses catch on and adjust.
And is it any coincidence Murray’s productivity isn’t consistent? Between 2020 and 2021 especially, I always asked myself what kind of Kyler Murray we were going to get this weekend. Sometimes, it was the Pro Bowl caliber quarterback, and other times, it was the guy who looked like, at best, an underachiever.
So yeah, Murray’s ability to pull off breathtaking plays is nothing short of amazing. But until he finds a way to put together consistent production, such highlight-reel moments make him look better than he really is.
Source: NFL's Most Overrated Player at Each Position Entering 2023 Season by Gary Davenport, BleacherReport.com