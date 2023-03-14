Arizona Cardinals receive a high grade in Kyzir White signing
The Arizona Cardinals went out and grabbed Kyzir White, a productive linebacker who is familiar with head coach Jonathan Gannon’s system.
The Arizona Cardinals were rather silent on the first day of “legal tampering,” as they call it, only opting to re-sign the productive Kelvin Beachum. On Day 2, they agreed to terms with linebacker Kyzir White, who enjoyed a productive two-year stint playing for Jonathan Gannon.
In 2021, White broke out with the Los Angeles Chargers, amassing 144 tackles, before joining with head coach Jonathan Gannon in 2022. During his time with the Eagles, he put up another 110 stops, including 66 solo tackles for the eventual NFC Champions.
He was also decent in pass coverage last season. While White allowed a 64.6% completion percentage, he also allowed just 6.9 yards per completion, 4.4 yards per target, 0 touchdowns, and a 74.4 quarterback rating.
Arizona Cardinals add a much-needed puzzle piece with Kyzir White
While the Cardinals unfortunately saw defensive end Zach Allen depart, they made up for it with snagging another young player in the soon to be 27-year-old White. Although the two play at different positions, White is a sure tackler whose presence could free star backer Isaiah Simmons to play a similar hybrid role that we’ve grown used to seeing him in.
Now that they have White locked up for two seasons, the Cardinals can shift their attention to the defensive line, which has become barren to say the least. They also have to find a CB1, some interior offensive linemen, another running back, and perhaps most importantly, a backup quarterback capable of playing for an extended period.
With among the most cap space in the league heading into free agency, it was a given that general manager Monti Ossenfort and the Cardinals were going to go to work. And while you shouldn’t anticipate many blockbusters, expect sensible signings like White as they attempt to fill the roster.
Source: Report: Cardinals Signing LB Kyzir White by Donnie Druin, SI.com
(Statistics provided by Pro-Football-Reference)