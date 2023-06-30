Arizona Cardinals: Who has the most receiving touchdowns in a single game?
By Sion Fawkes
Across their 100-plus-year history in the NFL, quite a few Arizona Cardinals and their predecessors can hold the single-game touchdown reception record.
Not a single member of the Phoenix/Arizona Cardinals has recorded over three touchdowns in a single game, and the last player to accomplish the hat trick was Christian Kirk. On November 10th, 2019 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Kirk logged six catches for 138 yards, three of which went for a trio of scores.
On September 20th, 2015, Larry Fitzgerald gave Cardinals fans quite a showing against the Chicago Bears, tallying eight catches for 112 yards, and three scores. Six years before that on September 14th, 2009, Anquan Boldin caught six passes on all six of his targets for 140 yards and three touchdowns.
Most single-game touchdowns stretch beyond Arizona Cardinals history
Now, if you wanted to know who has the most single-game touchdowns in franchise history, you need to go back to October 2nd, 1950 in a game against the Baltimore Colts. That day, Bob Shaw of the Chicago Cardinals amassed eight receptions for 165 yards and FIVE touchdown grabs.
As for the St. Louis Cardinals, two players hold the record. On November 13th, 1983, Roy Green tallied six catches for 130 yards, four of which went for touchdowns.
And finally, Dave Williams hit the four-touchdown mark on November 2nd, 1969 against the New Orleans Saints. He also had eight catches for 164 yards on the afternoon.
Although the NFL has become more of a passing league these days no one on the Cardinals has yet to match Bob Shaw’s record which has stood for 73 seasons and counting. Until someone steps up, the old Chicago and St. Louis Cardinals will continue to dominate in the category. But since the passing game is more mainstream these days, it could only be a matter of time before someone breaks or at least ties the franchise record.
(Statistics provided by Stat-Muse)